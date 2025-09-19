Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
PR Newswire
19.09.2025 04:36 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vantage Celebrates 4.5-Star Rating on Trustpilot, Strengthening Client Confidence

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets, a leading multi-asset broker, is proud to announce its 4.5-star Trustpilot TrustScore, backed by over 9,000 client reviews, and growing, a clear indicator of its positive standing in the trading community.

Vantage Celebrates 4.5-Star Rating on Trustpilot, Strengthening Client Confidence

Trustpilot is widely regarded as a benchmark for transparency and client satisfaction. By achieving a 4.5-star rating, Vantage demonstrates its ongoing commitment to delivering reliable trading services and building long-term relationships with its clients.

"Reaching 4.5 stars from thousands of reviews underscores the high level of trust our clients place in us," said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets. "This milestone reinforces our mission to deliver an exceptional trading experience through innovation, reliability, and client-first service."

The recognition comes at a time when transparency and reliability are increasingly important to traders worldwide. For clients who are new to trading or considering their first steps, it provides a reference point on overall client sentiment.

This accomplishment was built upon Vantage's earlier milestone, when it surpassed 5,000 Trustpilot reviews-an occasion that solidified its reputation as a client-rated trading partner.

Vantage continues to leverage client feedback to propel enhancements across its platforms, aiming for seamless experience, excellent customer service, and a transparent, supportive trading environment.

For more information about Vantage's services and achievements, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provides clients with access to trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: The figures mentioned are accurate as of the time of writing and may change as new reviews are submitted. Trustpilot reviews reflect individual client experiences and do not constitute investment advice. Vantage Global Limited is regulated by the VFSC. Clients are responsible for ensuring that access to Vantage's services is permitted in their jurisdiction before engaging with the platform. This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776393/Vantage_Celebrates_4_5_Star_Rating_Trustpilot_Strengthening_Client_Confidence.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-celebrates-4-5-star-rating-on-trustpilot-strengthening-client-confidence-302561235.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
