Bybit Becomes First Crypto Exchange to Partner with QNB Group and DMZ Finance to Accept QCDT, Unlocking Institutional Access to Digital Assets

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced a strategic collaboration with QNB Group and DMZ Finance. Together, the partners are introducing QCDT-the world's first DFSA-approved (Dubai Financial Services Authority) tokenised money market fund (MMF)-into Bybit's platform as a collateral asset, marking a breakthrough in bridging traditional finance and digital assets.

Bybit is the first global crypto exchange to accept QCDT as collateral, setting a new benchmark for the integration of Real World Assets (RWAs) in digital finance. QCDT is powered by DMZ Finance's tokenisation expertise and managed by Qatar National Bank, with custodian supported by Standard Chartered Bank. Backed by U.S. Treasuries and regulated within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), QCDT combines institutional-grade security with regulatory clarity.

Unlocking Institutional Capital with QCDT Collateralisation

The deployment of QCDT as collateral on Bybit creates up to USD 1 billion in borrowing capacity, providing new opportunities for institutions:

For Established CEX-Trading Institutions: A secure, compliant channel to deploy institutional funds that would typically remain idle in traditional bank accounts into exchange-based yield strategies.





A secure, compliant channel to deploy institutional funds that would typically remain idle in traditional bank accounts into exchange-based yield strategies. For Traditional Financial Institutions: A safe, regulatory-aligned entry point into digital assets, combining U.S. Treasury-backed yields with low-risk, collateralised participation in the crypto ecosystem.

Strengthening Bybit's Institutional Role

This collaboration significantly advances Bybit's commitment to be the trusted bridge between the crypto economy and traditional financial institutions in the Middle East and globally. Bybit's adoption of QCDT accomplishes:

Institutional Credibility: Bybit becomes the first to support a DFSA-approved, institutional-grade tokenised fund as collateral.





Capital Inflows: Unlocks billions of dollars in potential institutional liquidity currently sitting idle in banking systems.





Strategic Alignment: Builds trust and confidence through strategic collaboration with QNB, DMZ, and custodian supported by Standard Chartered Bank.





Future Growth: Opens the door to new RWA-linked products, including QCDT-backed stablecoins and yield strategies.

Yoyee Wang, Head of Business-to-Business Unit of Bybit, said:

"This collaboration is a pivotal step for Bybit's evolving institutional strategy. By recognising QCDT as collateral, we are opening the gateway for traditional financial institutions and established trading players to participate in the digital asset ecosystem with security, compliance, and efficiency. Our role as the bridge between traditional and digital finance has never been clearer."

Silas Lee, CEO of QNB Singapore, said:

"QCDT, a tokenized money market fund, is a pioneering step of using blockchain technology to token real-world assets such as US Treasury securities and USD-denominated deposits, thereby empowering investors to seamlessly integrate high-quality, yield bearing assets from traditional finance into the digital economy. This partnership with DMZ Finance and Bybit allows us to further extend the reach of institutional capital efficiently across traditional and digital markets, backed by a DFSA-approved framework and world-class partners."

Nathan Ma, Co-founder & Chairman, DMZ Finance, added:

"At DMZ Finance, our mission is to build powerful infrastructure that makes real-world assets accessible in digital form. Working with Bybit and QNB on QCDT demonstrates how tokenization can bring innovation to institutional markets while bridging liquidity and access for more TradFi investors."

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

About QNB Group

QNB Group was established in 1964 as Qatar's first Qatari-owned commercial bank, with 50% ownership held by the Qatar Investment Authority. Since its inception, QNB Group has grown steadily to become the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. QNB Group has consistently maintained its position as Qatar's highest-rated bank and one of the world's top-rated banks, with prestigious credit ratings from leading agencies such as Standard & Poor's and Fitch (A+) and Moody's (Aa2). The Group has also been recognized with numerous awards from renowned international financial publications, further cementing its leadership and excellence in the global financial industry.

About DMZ Finance

DMZ Finance is a powerful RWA infrastructure company and the RWA tokenization partner of Qatar National Bank (QNB Group), the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, to jointly advance the integration of asset tokenization into the TradFi and DeFi system. It is among the first cohort of companies admitted to the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) Digital Assets Lab.

