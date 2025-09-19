Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
19.09.2025 06:42 Uhr
Kilde Secures USD 1.5 Million Funding to Accelerate Growth of the Private Credit Investment Platform

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilde, a licensed private credit investment platform, has closed a USD 1.5 million Pre-Series A financing round led by Purple Ventures with participation from existing investors. The raise underscores strong confidence in Kilde's growth trajectory and differentiated value proposition.

CEO & Co-founder, Kilde, Radek Jezbera

Kilde's Assets Under Management (AUM) have surpassed USD 127 million, placing it among Singapore's leading digital-first private credit platforms. The fresh capital will strengthen the team, expand capital markets capabilities, enhance technology infrastructure, and lay the foundation for rapid scaling.

"We've officially crossed USD 127 million in AUM on our platform. That means investors choose simplicity, safety, and stable returns. They chose Kilde," said Radek Jezbera, CEO and Co-founder of Kilde. "We are one of the fastest-growing wealth platforms in Singapore. USD 1 billion AUM is no longer a dream but a plan with budgets and milestones."

Operating with a lean team, a standardised deal structure, and proprietary technology, Kilde enables investors to capture above-market returns of 10.5%-13.5% yearly. Scaling to its current size, Kilde can access higher-quality borrowers and larger deals, delivering stronger benefits and stability for investors.

The private credit market is set for sustained growth. BlackRock projects private credit AUM could reach USD 4.5 trillion by 2030, highlighting its position as one of the fastest-growing asset classes globally.

"We are delighted to be a part of Kilde as early equity investors starting in 2020. As we saw the platform's exponential growth over the past two years, we gained full confidence in Kilde's team and business model. Thus, we decided to lead a new investment round and provide growth capital with our second fund," said Jan Stanek, Managing Director at Purple Ventures.

"With Purple Ventures' support and the continued backing of our existing investors, we are building a scalable, institutional-grade platform in a market where demand is only increasing," Jezbera added.

About Kilde

Kilde is a Singapore-headquartered asset manager and licensed platform connecting family offices, funds, and accredited investors to private credit opportunities across Europe and Asia. Kilde specialises in senior-secured lending to consumer and SME lending platforms and offers investors double-digit returns. Since its founding in 2019, Kilde has maintained a 0.0% default rate. Kilde holds a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license (CMS101016) issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777100/CEO___Co_founder_Kilde_Radek_Jezbera.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kilde-secures-usd-1-5-million-funding-to-accelerate-growth-of-the-private-credit-investment-platform-302561282.html

