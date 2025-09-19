Anzeige
Air Quality Solutions Ltd: Air Quality Solutions Launches the UK's Most Advanced Software for Air Quality Assessments

New cloud-based app helps Air Quality Consultants deliver Air Quality Assessments for planning applications 80% faster.

NOTTINGHAM, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Air Quality Solutions announces the launch of its ground-breaking Air Quality Software. This game-changing app enables air quality consultants to reliably complete assessments 80% faster and with higher accuracy. It boosts team productivity and reduces delivery costs.

Air Quality Software User Interface

Air Quality Software User Interface

"Air Quality Software has set a new standard," said Brendan McCormack, Founder of Air Quality Solutions. "Air Quality Assessments are now faster, easier, and more reliable than ever before. This software reflects years of hard work and we are excited to bring it to market. "

Air Quality Solutions unveils exactly how Air Quality Software has transformed air quality assessments for planning:

1. More accurate methods

Traditionally, air quality consultants manually measure or estimate critical data points such as vehicle speeds, road widths and building geometry. This approach leads to inconsistencies and human error.

Air Quality Software eliminates these inaccuracies by automating data from up-to-date, authoritative sources. By ensuring the use of precise data and reliable methodologies, the app has significantly improved the accuracy of Air Quality Assessments.

2. Faster turnarounds

Efficiency is at the core of the platform. By optimising every aspect of the assessment process, it has achieved an average 80% reduction in the time required to complete an air quality assessment.

Air Quality Software integrates with the ADMS dispersion model and automates much of the air quality modelling process. Air quality consultants can now build larger, more detailed models without sacrificing time. This ultimately reduces the need to re-run or alter models to meet verification standards.

It gives air quality consultants more time to focus on critical aspects of the air quality assessment and enables consultants to meet tight deadlines without compromising on accuracy. Air quality teams can now be more productive and have a much higher output. Furthermore, teams can win a higher percentage of quotes as turnaround time is a key factor in the client's decision process when choosing an air quality consultancy.

3. Removing data collection

All air quality consultants use the same data so it makes no sense everyone collecting their own. That is why Air Quality Solutions maintains the UK's first centralised air quality assessment database. This includes monitoring sites, local policy, background concentrations, traffic and meteorological data. Companies no longer need to spend time collecting or purchasing data, further reducing delivery costs.

Secured sensitive data

Every input during the assessment process is securely stored in your Dropbox (or connected workspace), so you get complete transparency in the data used. All of your sensitive data is stored in your connected workspace with two-factor authentication so nobody but your team can access it.

SaaS for Air Quality Consultants: Free Trial

Air Quality Solutions is proud to deliver this app to air quality teams so they can take control of their time and provide their clients the fastest, most accurate reports in the industry. Click here and book your demotoday and start your free trial.

Contact Information

Brendan McCormack
Director
brendan@aqsconsultants.com
0115 857 5801

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-epvbAVl2p4

.

SOURCE: Air Quality Solutions Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/air-quality-solutions-launches-the-uks-most-advanced-software-fo-1073170

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
