The Chinese storage manufacturer said its new energy storage system has a capacity of 261 kWh per cabinet. It can be expanded up to 50 units in parallel, scaling to multi-MWh projects.Chinese-headquartered storage manufacturer AlphaESS has announced a new pre-assembled, liquid-cooled energy storage system (ESS) for the commercial and industrial (C&I) market. In addition to the cooling system, the Storion TB125 system integrates a power conversion system (PCS), energy management system (EMS), battery management system (BMS), lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery modules, and fire suppression ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...