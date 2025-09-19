Coway Co., Ltd.: Coway's Icon Pro Water Purifier Honored at the 2025 IDEA Design Awards

The Icon Pro Water Purifier's innovative full-screen LCD display delivers enhanced convenience and intuitive control

This year marks Coway's 16th consecutive IDEA recognition, underscoring its global design leadership

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," announced that its Icon Pro Water Purifier has been honored at the 2025 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), marking the company's 16th consecutive year of recognition.

Hosted by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), IDEA is one of the world's most prestigious design awards alongside Germany's iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Awards.

The award-winning Icon Pro Water Purifier features a full-screen touch LCD display that delivers intuitive and interactive user experiences. This advanced display provides real-time information and allows users to easily control detailed purifier functions - previously difficult to achieve with traditional button-based models.

The Icon Pro Water Purifier's Recipe Mode automatically sets optimal water temperature, volume, and dispensing methods based on usage needs, while its display also shows any system updates and maintenance alerts. When an issue is detected, the purifier provides step-by-step troubleshooting guidance. For filter and cartridge replacements, built-in sensors detect the user's movements and offer video and audio instructions, significantly improving ease of maintenance.

Designed with both style and functionality, Coway's Icon Pro Water Purifier has been praised for its sleek, modern aesthetic that complements any kitchen interior. It is available in five colors - Pebble Black, Porcelain White, Bronze Beige, Icy Blue, and Iron Silver - giving consumers a variety of choices to match their preferences and home décor styling.

Jin Sang Hwang, Head of Coway's Design Lab, stated, "The Icon Pro Water Purifier is an innovative product that combines smart functionality with refined design via its intuitive touch-screen display. Moving forward, we will continue to push the boundaries of design and innovation to deliver even more exceptional experiences to our customers."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. BEREX, the company's sleep & wellness brand, aims to improve the quality of life through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. In 2025, the company launched Coway Life Solution, a premium elder care platform offering personalized care solutions tailored to different life stages. For more information, please visit https://coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

