Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
18.09.25 | 18:41
31,200 Euro
-0,03 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,17031,21009:50
31,16031,19009:50
PR Newswire
19.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2026

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2026 has been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2025.

The Nomination Committee consists of

  • Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson), appointed by Investor AB
  • Cynthia Lee, appointed by Jean Eric Salata
  • Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Conni Jonsson
  • Joachim Spetz, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds
  • Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the Board of EQT AB

As of 31 August 2025, shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee together represented approximately 30 percent of the voting rights for all shares of EQT AB.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to nomination.committee@eqtgroup.com, or by ordinary mail under the address: EQT AB, Attn: Nomination Committee, Box 164 09, SE-103 27 Stockholm, Sweden.

Contact:
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-ab-s-nomination-committee-for-the-annual-shareholders--meeting-2026,c4236482

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4236482/3675628.pdf

EQT ABs Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders Meeting 2026

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3470947

EQT

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-abs-nomination-committee-for-the-annual-shareholders-meeting-2026-302561345.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.