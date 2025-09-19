Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.09.2025 09:12 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smartee Denti-Technology: International Doctors Visit Smartee HQ and Share Insights on Next-Generation Orthodontics

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology hosted a delegation of orthodontic specialists from Europe and Asia at its Shanghai headquarters and digital production facilities. The visit combined advanced mandibular repositioning lectures, clinical visits, and cultural exchange, highlighting how Smartee's innovations - from mandibular repositioning solutions to pediatric orthodontic systems - are shaping next-generation orthodontic care.

International Doctors Visiting Smartee Denti-Technology HQ

Advancing Clinical Practice with Invisible Mandibular Repositioning

During an academic session at Smartee HQ, visiting doctors explored the GS mandibular repositioning protocol - a clear-aligner-based approach used in the management of skeletal Class II cases.

Dr. Camilla Molinari from Italy,described her experience of applying Smartee solutions and the clinical impact:
"I started using Smartee GS clear aligner products almost one and a half years ago, especially the S8-SGTB and S8-SGHB. GS changed my way of treating deep bite cases, and especially Class II malocclusions. It has transformed not only the way we diagnose and plan cases, but also how we think about orthodontics from both a technological and biomechanical perspective."

Pediatric & Teen Solutions: Growth-Oriented Care with Engaging Design

Treating growing patients was another focus of the visit. Dr. Erica Barina from Italy highlighted both the clinical and emotional value of Smartee Teen:
"As an orthodontic expert, I've tried different brands, but Smartee Teen is unique. The connection with Disney motivates children and supports their cooperation. Clinically, Smartee Teen goes beyond dental-alveolar issues to assist skeletal therapy - for example, we can combine the aligner with a facial mask, enabling treatment to start earlier."

From Thailand, Dr. Kurupin shared similar enthusiasm:
"Two of my patients chose the Elsa version and loved it immediately. Kids and parents are excited as soon as they see the package. Because they enjoy it, I get much better cooperation. The playful packaging really makes a difference."

Building Bridges Through Innovation and Culture

Alongside technical sessions, the delegation visited Smartee's manufacturing center and experienced aspects of Shanghai's culture, underscoring how international dialogue supports the evolution of orthodontic care.

Smartee will continue to collaborate with clinicians worldwide, developing digital, patient-focused orthodontic solutions that enhance treatment efficiency, predictability, and comfort across all age groups.

Learn more about Smartee's orthodontic solutions at www.smarteealigners.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776395/International_Doctors_Visiting_Smartee_Denti_Technology_HQ.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-doctors-visit-smartee-hq-and-share-insights-on-next-generation-orthodontics-302561350.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.