OpenOcean Launches 'V4 Drift'-Smarter Routing Delivering Better Prices, Deeper Liquidity, and a More Powerful API

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenOcean, the leading DEX aggregator, announced the rollout of V4 Drift, its next-generation routing algorithm designed to deliver consistently better swap prices, maximize liquidity utilization, and power a growing ecosystem of DeFi integrations.

Key Results from V4 Drift Testing

95.4% of tested trades showed better prices vs. the previous routing.

of tested trades showed vs. the previous routing. Around 2% weighted average price improvement across over 10,000 real trade cases with $150M in transaction volume.

weighted average price improvement across with Up to 2.68% better prices on large trades (>=$500,000).

better prices on large trades (>=$500,000). Outperforms in the market across all trade sizes - from small swaps ($0-$5,000) to larger trades (up to $500K) -ensuring traders consistently capture better value on every transaction.

-ensuring traders consistently capture better value on every transaction. Widest coverage spans 40+ chains, including EVM, non-EVM, and L2s.

Why V4 Drift Matters

Smarter Routing-Optimized for Every Trade

V4 Drift's enhanced algorithm dynamically adapts to market conditions with smarter route selection to secure the best rate for every trade. V4 Drift breaks each trade into smaller, highly optimized segments across diverse liquidity sources and intelligently chooses the most efficient paths to maximize liquidity utilization and deliver optimal pricing. The upgraded algorithm is now fully live, powering every swap on OpenOcean and consistently providing better prices for traders of all sizes.

Expanded Coverage with the Most Chains and Tokens Available

OpenOcean now spans 40+ chains, making it the leading DEX aggregator with the widest coverage on chains and tokens. It integrates liquidity from major EVM networks and L2s (Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Polygon, and Avalanche), non-EVM chains (Solana, Sui), and other trending chains (Linea, Hyperliquid, Monad, TAC). This broad coverage and smarter pool utilization keep execution smooth and reliable, enabling seamless swaps-including cross-chain trades-so traders can access almost any asset in DeFi from a single interface.

Supported By the Deepest Liquidity

OpenOcean now aggregates over 99% of available liquidity across the DeFi market, including top AMM pools such as Uniswap V4, Balancer V3, PancakeSwap Infinity, Curve, and RFQ liquidity from private market makers (PMMs), and launchpads like Virtuals, PumpFun. By intelligently combining these diverse liquidity sources, V4 Drift ensures every trade-whether swaps, multi-chain trades, or token launches-executes at the most efficient rates, delivering consistently better pricing and seamless access to DeFi assets.

Powerful API and Cross-chain Swap Widget for Builders

OpenOcean's V4 Drift API combines high-performance routing, faster response times, and consistently better swap prices across chains. Capable of handling 1,000+ requests per second, it ensures smooth, reliable performance even during peak trading activity-ideal for high-frequency trading such as arbitrage, trading bots, wallets, and various DeFi dApps.

Trusted by leading projects such as MetaMask, EtherFi, and Rabbit Wallet, builders can monetize their integrations via swap, DCA, and cross-chain trades, while accessing real-time on-chain data and customizable solutions from the OpenOcean developer team.

About OpenOcean:

OpenOcean is the leading DEX aggregator delivering best execution across AMMs, RFQ, order books, derivatives protocols, and cross-chain bridges. With comprehensive coverage spanning across major EVM chains and non-EVM chains, traders access optimal prices through our advanced routing engine.

Our complete DeFi trading suite includes swaps, limit orders, DCA, gasless transactions, perpetuals, staking rewards, and lending protocol integrations. Trusted by major wallets and protocols through robust API/SDK integrations, OpenOcean provides the infrastructure powering next-generation decentralized trading with MEV protection and flash loan capabilities.

Key features: Multi-chain DEX aggregation, cross-chain swaps, liquidity optimization, DeFi derivatives, automated trading tools, arbitrage execution, staking integration, lending connectivity, intent-based trading.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776518/OpenOcean_V4Drift_Banner.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/openocean-launches-v4-driftsmarter-routing-delivering-better-prices-deeper-liquidity-and-a-more-powerful-api-302561341.html