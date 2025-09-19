DJ Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc (CEU2 LN) Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2025 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 103.8086 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32193765 CODE: CEU2 LN ISIN: LU1437015735 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU2 LN LEI Code: 222100S57L5RNEFPBP23 Sequence No.: 402364 EQS News ID: 2200172 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

