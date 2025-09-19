DJ Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF EUR Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF EUR Acc (MSED LN) Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF EUR Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF EUR Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 142.5773 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18939893 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU1681047236 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681047236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN LEI Code: 549300BAK8X881YKGS43 Sequence No.: 402391 EQS News ID: 2200228 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2200228&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2025 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)