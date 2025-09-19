DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc (LCCG LN) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.2 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27889369 CODE: LCCG LN ISIN: LU1841731745 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCG LN LEI Code: 549300VQ10ONFA4YOR73 Sequence No.: 402406 EQS News ID: 2200260 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 19, 2025 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)