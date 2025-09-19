DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc (RIOU LN) Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.2854 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13270782 CODE: RIOU LN ISIN: LU1900066207 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOU LN LEI Code: 5493006JPV7IX4R1BQ73 Sequence No.: 402410 EQS News ID: 2200268 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 19, 2025 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)