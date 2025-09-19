Stendörren Fastigheter AB: Stendörren Fastigheter adjusts financial targets for increased focus on growth in income from property management per share

Press release

19 September 2025

The Board of Directors of Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) has decided to adjust the company's financial targets. The existing target of growth in long-term net asset value is replaced with a target stating that that the company shall long term achieve an annual increase in income from property management per share of at least 15 per cent. The new target aims to more clearly reflect how Stendörren's asset management model and investments create long-term growth in cashflow.

"The new target is a more business-oriented and transparent measure of our internal ability to create long-term value. The target that is removed, growth in long-term net asset value, is largely influenced by external factors through the effect these factors have on changes in the value of properties, and it partly overlaps with the still remaining target of over 12 percent return on equity," says Stendörren's CEO Erik Ranje.

The other financial targets remain unchanged. Stendörren's four financial targets after the adjustment are:

Profit from property management per share shall long-term increase by at least 15 percent per year. Average return on equity shall long-term amount to at least 12 percent. Interest coverage ratio shall long-term exceed 2.0 times. Equity ratio shall long-term be 35 percent (and never be below 20 percent).

