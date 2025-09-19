DJ Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3169.3797 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 232290329 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2025 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)