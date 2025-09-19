Effnetplattformen Holding AB: Effnet licenses header compression software to US-based telecom equipment company

Luleå 2025-09-19 - Effnet AB, a subsidiary of Effnetplattformen Holding AB and the premier provider of header compression software for wireless and fixed networks, announces that it has licensed its header compression software to a US-based telecom equipment company. The software will be integrated into the customer's 4G and 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment.

Effnet's header compression software reduces the overhead of IP-based traffic. This saves bandwidth, which is an expensive resource. With RAN equipment and user terminals equipped with Effnet's header compression software, a network operator can deliver higher user capacity and better user experience, achieving better returns on its investment.

Effnet's header compression delivers high compression efficiency even in challenging radio conditions. This is particularly important to maintain quality of service - especially for VoLTE and VoNR - in cell edge or radio interference prone areas. It delivers high compression efficiency with minimal CPU and memory use, enabling strong performance in resource-constrained devices such as IoT or RedCap, while also scaling seamlessly to high-capacity platforms like base stations and ground stations. This sets Effnet's header compression software apart and together with prompt and efficient support services throughout the product lifecycle - it is the first choice of software for header compression technology.

"We are pleased to have one more RAN equipment vendor as our customer. This agreement once again proves the importance of a proven commercial product and professional service backed by a dedicated team and a long-term commitment. With this agreement, we continue to build a portfolio of contracts with recurring revenue streams for Effnet" says Aniruddha Kulkarni, Managing Director of Effnet AB.

Effnet's header compression technology is deployed worldwide in cellular/mobile, satellite, industrial, defence, enterprise and other communications products and markets. The software is standards compliant with IETF and 3GPP specifications (3G/4G/5G) as well as proven interoperable. It is secure, feature-rich and widely deployed.

For further information, please contact

Aniruddha Kulkarni, Managing Director, Effnet AB, Tel: +46 (0)920 60918, aniruddha.kulkarni@effnet.com or visit: http://www.effnet.com/



About Effnet

Effnet AB, based in Sweden, develops and licenses its 5G RAN software, 5G protocol stack for terminals, ASN.1 5G Toolset and IP header compression software including Effnet ROHC and Effnet BHC. Effnet's 5G RAN software is highly scalable, modular and containerized. It is targeted for use in everything from small cells to disaggregated RAN and Cloud-RAN. With support for standardized and open RAN interfaces as well as Effnet's focus on performance, the software is highly versatile and suitable for use in various applications ranging from wireless broadband to industrial IoT and vehicular communications. For more information about Effnet and its products, please visit www.effnet.com.

About Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ)

Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ), reg.no. 559179-8342, is the parent company of a group active in advanced digital communications and investments in other growth companies. Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker EFFH and its certified adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-68421100, info@eminova.se, www.eminova.se. For further information about Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) please visit www.effnetplattformenholding.se.