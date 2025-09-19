AFRY AB: AFRY publishes restated comparative figures following new Group structure

AFRY has today published restated comparative figures to reflect the new Group structure that came into effect on July 1, 2025.

In April 2025, AFRY announced a new Group structure, moving from five divisions to three global divisions: Energy, Industry and Transportation & Places. This change is part of AFRY's ongoing strategic efforts to drive profitable growth, implement a fit-for-purpose operating model and structurally address the cost base.

AFRY will report according to the new Group structure starting from Q3 2025. The restatement reflects the new divisional structure and includes comparative figures for Q3 and Q4 2023, the full year 2024, and Q1 and Q2 2025. These changes are structural and do not affect AFRY's total financial results for the respective periods.

The restated figures are available as an attachment in pdf format. Complete tables can be accessed at www.afry.com/investor-relations/financial-reports.

