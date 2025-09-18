Aktia Pankki Oyj: S&P Global Ratings affirmed Aktia Bank Plc's ratings and changed outlook to negative

Aktia Bank Plc

Press Release

18 September 2025 at 9.00 p.m.

S&P Global Ratings affirmed Aktia Bank Plc's ratings and changed outlook to negative

On 18 September 2025, S&P Global Ratings affirmed Aktia Bank Plc's 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings. At the same time, S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on Aktia Bank Plc to negative from stable.

S&P Global Ratings release is available at www.aktia.com Investors > Debt & funding > Rating.

