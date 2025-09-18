Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2025 19:30 Uhr
Catena Media P.L.C: Catena Media launches MRKTPLAYS.com, a next generation sub-affiliation platform

Catena Media today announces the launch of MRKTPLAYS.com, a new proprietary subaffiliation platform connecting affiliates to operators in a streamlined ecosystem. The platform gives affiliates the tools to expand their networks while enabling operators to extend their footprint in North America.

Following a beta period with a select group of current affiliate partners, the website is now live and marks a significant milestone in Catena Media's strategy to deliver scalable, technology-driven growth across the North American online casino gaming and sports betting industry.

Subaffiliation allows partners to leverage Catena Media's unique knowledge of the North American market to broaden their exposure to operators, thereby expanding their sector footprint and unlocking new revenue streams.

MRKTPLAYS is designed to amplify partnerships and drive growth by giving affiliates the tools to build their own networks through a service featuring transparent commissions, reliable tracking and trusted support.

MRKTPLAYS' fast data refresh rates and actionable insights empower affiliates to optimise performance and enable operators to extend their reach across Catena Media's network.

Manuel Stan, Catena Media CEO, commented: "The launch of MRKTPLAYS.com is a pivotal step in Catena Media's journey to shape the future of affiliate marketing. With simplicity at its core, MRKTPLAYS is an agile, smart and secure next generation platform for both experienced affiliates and content creators new to affiliate marketing, as well as for operators to reach new audiences. We are proud to bring this product to market and excited about the growth opportunities it unlocks for our partners and for Catena Media.".

Read more and sign up today on MRKTPLAYS.com

Contact details for further information:

Manuel Stan, CEO

Email: manuel.stan@catenamedia.com

Pierre Cadena, COO

Email: pierre.cadena@catenamedia.com

Investor Relations
Email: ir@catenamedia.com

About Catena Media

Catena Media is a leader in generating high-value leads for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms. The group's large portfolio of brands guides users to customer websites and enriches the experience of players worldwide. Headquartered in Malta, the group employs over 150 people globally. The share (CTM) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. For further information see catenamedia.com.


