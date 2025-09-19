Truelli Advances Breakthrough R&D to Transform the Future of Women's Health

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelli, a pioneering healthtech startup, is advancing its research and development on the world's first menstrual pad with a built-in screening technology designed to transform a period into a health checkpoint.

Truelli is developing a smart pad that analyzes menstrual blood; an information-rich yet historically overlooked biomarker. The technology is designed to routinely assess four key health indicators in women: nutrient levels, hormonal fluctuations, metabolic function, and sexual health. Results are delivered through a mobile application that syncs relevant data and provides actionable insights. Truelli's pad aims to bridge the gap between everyday self-care and advanced clinical diagnostics, offering a private tool that supports continuous monitoring and informed, proactive healthcare decision-making.

"We believe every woman should have access to affordable health - it should never be a luxury," said Sabine Zureikat, Founder & CEO of Truelli. " What began as a vision to reframe menstruation, not as a monthly burden but as a source of profound insight, has grown into a global mission to redefine women's healthcare. Truelli is creating a technology that places a woman's health directly in her hands. Since 2022, we have been persevering in an ecosystem where female-led teams still receive less than 2.5% of venture capital. Fuelled by purpose, persistence and the trust of those who believe in our ethics and impact, we're proving that healthcare can truly be just one scan away."

"While innovation in women's health is progressing, its impact is constrained by the lack of physiologically-relevant and robust R&D. Without sustained investment that enriches our understanding of female-specific biology, real-world application of these innovations is fruitless." commented Dr. Saba Alzabin, Truelli's Co-Founder & CSO. "At Truelli, we're transforming overlooked biological signals within the female cycle into tools that can support her healthspan. This has far-reaching potential in geographies where systemic and cultural barriers limit care for women and girls."

Truelli addresses one of the most persistent gaps in healthcare: the underrepresentation of women's biology in research, product design and development. Truelli's mission aligns with a growing global movement to prioritize women's health; most notably marked by the Gates Foundation's recent $2.5 billion commitment to women-centered R&D . Rooted in scientific rigor and inclusive data practices, Truelli is developing technologies that deliver proactive, private, and continuous care designed to meet the needs of women across diverse economic, social, and geographic contexts.

Truelli's mission is strengthened by the backing of KBW Ventures, Meshari Al Jabr, Vital Ventures by Revival Lab and 500 Global. This distinguished group investing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia underscores the nation's pivotal role in advancing science-led innovation, signaling a powerful commitment to redefining the future of women's health on a global scale.

