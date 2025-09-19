In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The China Mono Premium-OPIS' assessment for mono-grade polysilicon used in n-type ingot production-rose 6.39% week-on-week to CNY 51.200 ($7.20)/kg or CNY 0.108/W, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on September 16. The price has now climbed 50.7% from its year-to-date low of CNY 33.975/kg on July 1. The recent increase in polysilicon prices is driven less by fundamentals and more by market sentiment. Industry insiders attribute the ...

