AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis finds a rise in gas and CO2 emission prices and increase in electricity demand had an upward influence on electricity prices across most major European markets last week. Meanwhile, Portugal and Spain set new records for solar produced during a day in September.The weekly average electricity price increased across most major European markets during the second week of September, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The Spanish consultancy noted an increase in the weekly average electricity price across the Belgian, Dutch, French, German, ...

