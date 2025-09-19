RP Sanjiv Goenka Group will invest INR 30 billion ($360 million) in a 3 GW solar cell facility with a 60 MW captive solar and storage system in Uttar Pradesh, India.From pv magazine USA The RP Sanjiv Goenka Group plans to establish a large-scale solar cell manufacturing hub in Uttar Pradesh. With a proposed investment of INR 30 billion, the group will set up a 3 GW solar cell manufacturing facility along with a 60 MW captive solar and energy storage system. The facility will focus on advanced tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and tandem perovskite solar technologies. The group has secured ...

