REJO, a global heat-not-burn (HNB) pioneer, officially unveiled REJO MULTI device at InterTabac 2025 as one of the exhibition's most anticipated products. The device introduces a dual-heating system that pairs AirFlow and Round Heating technologies.

"REJO MULTI represents a major step forward in HNB technology," said Loic Li, the Global Sales Director of REJO. "Its open compatibility allows users to explore multiple brands and flavors with a single device, while our dual-heating system ensures even heating, enhanced aroma delivery, and consistent nicotine satisfaction."

"Our goal with REJO MULTI is to empower users with choice and flexibility, while providing retailers and partners with an innovative, market-ready product that elevates the smoking alternative experience," said Tibor Braun, the Western Europe Manager of REJO. "This launch underscores REJO's commitment to open innovation and collaborative growth in the European market and beyond."

The device incorporates advanced thermal control algorithms, an optimized power management system, and a lightweight, portable design at 82 grams. Users can benefit from up to 40 stick sessions per charge, with preheating achieved in under 20 seconds, offering convenience for daily use. The REJO MULTI is available in Twilight Purple, Aurora Green, and Luminous Grey, with a global launch scheduled for November 2025.

User benefits include:

Flexibility: One device supports multiple brands, giving consumers freedom to select preferred flavors and smoking alternative experiences.

Efficiency: Dual-heating technology maximized aroma and cloud production while reducing overall tobacco consumption by enabling two sessions per stick in round-heating mode.

Portability: Lightweight and ergonomic design ensures ease of use in any setting.

European Expansion and Regulatory Readiness

2025 has been a milestone year for REJO's European expansion. The company introduced its innovative portfolio including TOZE herbal sticks, the REJO HS40 heating device, and advanced FARSTAR NSCs technology to key markets such as Switzerland and Germany. TOZE sticks, inspired by East Asia's tea-based tradition, pair seamlessly with the REJO HS40 to deliver consistent, high-quality flavor experience.

REJO has secured essential European regulatory approvals, reinforcing readiness to compete in the HNB market.

Community Engagement and REJO Club

Beyond product innovation, REJO continues to cultivate its REJO club, integrating online and offline community experiences. Following the success of the TENSION event in Switzerland, REJO aims to deepen global engagement through ongoing events, local support, and collaborative partnerships.

At InterTabac, REJO's R&D Director participated in a forward-looking panel, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and industry leadership under its guiding principle: "Stay Courageous. Be Undefined."

A New Invitation: Take a Break. Take REJO.

REJO MULTI is more than a device it represents a commitment to user choice, convenience, and advanced HNB technology. Through open compatibility, collaborative partnerships, and bold innovation, REJO is redefining how consumers engage with HNB products across global markets.

About REJO

REJO is a global provider of heat-not-burn (HNB) solutions, focused on delivering innovative, reliable, and open product options. Through collaboration with partners and its global community, REJO empowers users to break free from restrictive brand or flavor limitations and explore a broader range of experiences.

