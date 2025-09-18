NN, Inc. Advances Momentum with Continuation of its Joint Venture Partnership

NN Proudly Extends its Successful China Joint Venture





Wuxi Weifu Autocam team celebrates 20 year anniversary of the JV partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, has announced that the Chinese government has approved the application for the continuation of its Joint Venture ("JV") in Wuxi, China. This formal approval now extends the successful 20-year partnership between NN, Inc. and Weifu, a Chinese publicly traded company, on an ongoing basis.

Harold Bevis, Chief Executive Officer of NN, Inc. stated, "We are very proud of the JV, and together with our partner Weifu we have been able to strategically grow this business consistently over the 20-year partnership. The team is strong, growing and delivers high-level performance. The products of the JV are critical to vehicle performance and highly valued by our customers and local automotive OEMs. The China auto industry is a standout on the global stage and we are happy to play a key role in this attractive growth market through both our JV and our wholly-owned businesses. NN has more than $200 million of profitable sales across its three China businesses, which is our largest global automotive market. We look forward to many years of continued success and value creation in our China operations."

Known in the China automotive market as Wuxi Weifu Autocam, the JV business has demonstrated consistent growth, now delivering sales of approximately $130 million USD per year. The business supplies high-end parts to the China automotive market for both indigenous consumption and for key export markets. China is the largest auto market in the world at about 29 million passenger vehicles per year, compared to the US auto market of about 16 million cars per year. The Joint Venture Is a key supplier to all major OEMs in China, including BYD.

The business is currently going through an expansion, having won additional business and has recently outgrown its current building footprint, which employs over 550 people across 3 shifts.

Paul Wang, NN's President of APAC operations serves as the General Manager of the Joint Venture, reporting to Harold Bevis, CEO of NN. Harold Bevis and NN's Chief Operating Officer, Tim French, both serve on the Board of Directors of the Joint Venture company. The business is 51% owned by Weifu, and 49% owned by NN, Inc. NN also has a wholly-owned machined parts business in Wuxi, China and a wholly-owned stamped parts business in Foshan, China. Together, these three businesses serve the automotive, industrial and medical markets, deliver $200+ million in profitable sales, and employ over 1,200 employees.

Wuxi Weifu Autocam facility

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com .

