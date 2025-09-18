LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.: LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for August 2025

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the "Company"), today released its monthly activity report for August 2025.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of August were $2.26 trillion, an increase of $324.1 billion, or 16.7%, compared to the end of July 2025.

Total net new assets for August were $292.8 billion, which included $275.0 billion of acquired net new assets resulting from the acquisition of Commonwealth Financial Network ("Commonwealth").

Total organic net new assets for August were $17.8 billion, translating to an 11.0% annualized growth rate. This included $13.8 billion of assets from First Horizon Bank that onboarded in August, and $2.2 billion of assets that off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Prior to these impacts, organic net new assets were $6.2 billion, translating to a 3.9% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of August were $52.7 billion, an increase of $3.2 billion compared to the end of July 2025. This included $3.9 billion resulting from the acquisition of Commonwealth. Net buying in August was $14.2 billion.



(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)



August July Change August Change 2025 2025 M/M 2024 Y/Y Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets 1,308.3 1,077.0 21.5% 869.5 50.5% Brokerage assets 955.3 862.4 10.8% 690.6 38.3% Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 2,263.5 1,939.4 16.7% 1,560.1 45.1% Organic Net New Assets Organic net new advisory assets 11.8 7.5 n/m 5.4 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets 6.1 (2.0) n/m 1.1 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets 17.8 5.4 n/m 6.6 n/m Acquired Net New Assets Acquired net new advisory assets 199.3 0.0 n/m 0.2 n/m Acquired net new brokerage assets 75.7 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Total Acquired Net New Assets 275.0 0.0 n/m 0.3 n/m Total Net New Assets Net new advisory assets 211.1 7.5 n/m 5.7 n/m Net new brokerage assets 81.7 (2.0) n/m 1.2 n/m Total Net New Assets 292.8 5.5 n/m 6.8 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions 2.1 2.4 n/m 1.3 n/m

Client Cash Balances Insured cash account sweep 35.0 33.7 3.9% 30.4 15.1% Deposit cash account sweep 12.2 10.8 13.0% 9.3 31.2% Total Bank Sweep 47.2 44.4 6.3% 39.7 18.9% Money market sweep 4.1 3.4 20.6% 2.2 86.4% Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 51.3 47.9 7.1% 41.9 22.4% Client cash account 1.4 1.6 (12.5%) 1.4 -% Total Client Cash Balances 52.7 49.5 6.5% 43.3 21.7% Net buy (sell) activity 14.2 13.7 n/m 12.6 n/m Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 6,460 6,339 1.9% 5,648 14.4% Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,366 2,212 7.0% 2,218 6.7% Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 433 433 -% 533 (18.8%)

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company's most recent earnings announcement , which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations

investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

Media Relations

media.relations@lplfinancial.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.9 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. Figures provided as of June 30, 2025. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") and LPL Enterprise, LLC ("LPL Enterprise"), both registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial or LPL Enterprise.