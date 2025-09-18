Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2025 22:12 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.: LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for August 2025

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the "Company"), today released its monthly activity report for August 2025.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of August were $2.26 trillion, an increase of $324.1 billion, or 16.7%, compared to the end of July 2025.

Total net new assets for August were $292.8 billion, which included $275.0 billion of acquired net new assets resulting from the acquisition of Commonwealth Financial Network ("Commonwealth").

Total organic net new assets for August were $17.8 billion, translating to an 11.0% annualized growth rate. This included $13.8 billion of assets from First Horizon Bank that onboarded in August, and $2.2 billion of assets that off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Prior to these impacts, organic net new assets were $6.2 billion, translating to a 3.9% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of August were $52.7 billion, an increase of $3.2 billion compared to the end of July 2025. This included $3.9 billion resulting from the acquisition of Commonwealth. Net buying in August was $14.2 billion.

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)

AugustJulyChangeAugustChange
20252025M/M2024Y/Y
Advisory and Brokerage Assets
Advisory assets1,308.31,077.021.5%869.550.5%
Brokerage assets955.3862.410.8%690.638.3%
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets2,263.51,939.416.7%1,560.145.1%
Organic Net New Assets
Organic net new advisory assets11.87.5n/m5.4n/m
Organic net new brokerage assets6.1(2.0)n/m1.1n/m
Total Organic Net New Assets17.85.4n/m6.6n/m
Acquired Net New Assets
Acquired net new advisory assets199.30.0n/m0.2n/m
Acquired net new brokerage assets75.70.0n/m0.0n/m
Total Acquired Net New Assets275.00.0n/m0.3n/m
Total Net New Assets
Net new advisory assets211.17.5n/m5.7n/m
Net new brokerage assets81.7(2.0)n/m1.2n/m
Total Net New Assets292.85.5n/m6.8n/m
Net brokerage to advisory conversions2.12.4n/m1.3n/m
Client Cash Balances
Insured cash account sweep35.033.73.9%30.415.1%
Deposit cash account sweep12.210.813.0%9.331.2%
Total Bank Sweep47.244.4 6.3%39.7 18.9%
Money market sweep4.13.420.6%2.286.4%
Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties51.347.9 7.1%41.9 22.4%
Client cash account1.41.6(12.5%)1.4-%
Total Client Cash Balances52.749.5 6.5%43.3 21.7%
Net buy (sell) activity14.213.7n/m12.6n/m
Market Drivers
S&P 500 Index (end of period)6,4606,3391.9%5,64814.4%
Russell 2000 Index (end of period)2,3662,2127.0%2,2186.7%
Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)433433-%533(18.8%)

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company's most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

Media Relations
media.relations@lplfinancial.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.9 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. Figures provided as of June 30, 2025. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") and LPL Enterprise, LLC ("LPL Enterprise"), both registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial or LPL Enterprise.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
