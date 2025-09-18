Proxet Announces Strategic Partnership with Adyen to Simplify Payments, Accelerate Innovation, and Drive Business Growth

Powering Next-Generation Payment Solutions and Transforming How Businesses Integrate and Scale Payments

BROOKLINE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proxet, a global software and data engineering firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses. This collaboration will help companies accelerate innovation, streamline payment integration, and deliver frictionless customer experiences at scale.

Proxet and Adyen: a strategic partnership driving global payments innovation.

The partnership combines Proxet's expertise in data-driven digital transformation and fintech engineering with Adyen's industry-leading global payments platform.

Read more about the full potential of our partnership. Together, the companies will empower clients to:

Simplify payments architecture by integrating Adyen's unified platform with Proxet's engineering solutions.

by integrating Adyen's unified platform with Proxet's engineering solutions. Unlock new revenue streams through advanced payment data, real-time analytics, and seamless multi-channel commerce.

through advanced payment data, real-time analytics, and seamless multi-channel commerce. Accelerate product innovation by leveraging Proxet's managed engineering teams and Adyen's global infrastructure to scale faster and securely.

Executives emphasized that the partnership is about more than technology-it's about empowering businesses to innovate and grow.

"Adyen has set the global standard for seamless, secure payments, and we're proud to join forces with them. At Proxet, we specialize in building custom platforms that help companies move faster and scale smarter. By combining Adyen's payments technology with our engineering expertise, we can help clients simplify complexity, unlock new revenue opportunities, and deliver world-class customer experiences." - Vlad Medvedosky, CEO of Proxet.

"We are thrilled to welcome Proxet to the Adyen Partner Ecosystem. Together, we will empower merchants with the tools they need to unlock new revenue streams, enhance customer experiences, and streamline their operations. We look forward to a successful partnership and the incredible value we will deliver to our shared customers," said Jose Sepulveda, Global Head, Partner Programs & Scaled Management at Adyen.

With a proven track record across fintech, healthcare, real estate, and private equity, Proxet helps companies build and operationalize data and AI driven decision systems, and accelerate time-to-market. Adyen's global payments technology ensures businesses can accept payments anywhere, in any channel, with speed, transparency, and security.

This partnership reflects Proxet's commitment to building long-term collaborations with innovative technology leaders, helping customers not only keep pace with change but set the pace in their industries.

About Proxet

Proxet is a software and data engineering firm that helps customers build data and AI driven systems and accelerate product delivery. We specialize in building scalable platforms, AI-powered tools, and cloud-native applications that drive measurable results and business outcomes. For fintech and payments companies, we build custom data platforms, automate compliance workflows, and embed machine learning into core systems like credit decisioning and fraud detection. Our solutions empower companies to modernize infrastructure, reduce tech debt, and accelerate product delivery. Learn more at proxet.com.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

Proxet Media Contact: Scott Nevins, [email protected]

SOURCE Proxet