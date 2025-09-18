MGM Resorts International Names Ayesha Molino Chief Operating Officer; Gary Fritz Named Chief Commercial Officer And President Of Mgm Digital

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) announced today the appointments of Ayesha Molino as Chief Operating Officer and Gary Fritz as Chief Commercial Officer and President of MGM Digital. Fritz will assume his new role immediately, while Molino's appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Molino will replace current COO Corey Sanders who the company previously announced plans to retire Dec. 31, 2025, after more than 30 years of service.

"Ayesha is an exceptionally gifted strategic thinker and operator who excels at managing through complexity, earning her the respect of her colleagues and peers throughout the company. In fact, under Ayesha's leadership, ARIA has posted all-time records in EBITDAR, annual revenue, hotel and casino revenue, ADR and Gold+ NPS scores, to name just a few," said Bill Hornbuckle, President & CEO, MGM Resorts. "Ayesha's ability to unite teams, drive results, and navigate challenges makes her the perfect leader to succeed Corey as COO. I am confident she will continue to help shape our future growth and success."

"Gary has been instrumental in establishing and advancing our digital strategy through acquisitions, strategic partnerships and organic expansion of our BetMGM brand into new international markets like Brazil," said Hornbuckle. "He is a visionary leader with keen insights and instincts, and his new role will bring together all of Digital plus Gaming, Marketing and Advertising as we look to accelerate our omni-channel strategy and unlock significant growth in digital and iGaming."

Molino is currently President and COO of ARIA and Vdara, responsible for all aspects of operations at two of Las Vegas' most iconic luxury brands - AAA Five Diamond ARIA Resort & Casino and AAA Four Diamond Vdara Hotel & Spa. She is also the company's Chief Public Affairs Officer, leading Government Affairs, Public Relations and Corporate Communication. As President and COO of ARIA and Vdara, Molino leads a team responsible for property operations, marketing, social media, HR, guest experience, sales, hotel, food and beverage and facilities.

Molino joined MGM Resorts in January 2017 from the U.S. Senate, where from 2011 - 2016 she served as first Counsel and later Chief Counsel to former Senate Majority and Democratic Leader Harry Reid (D-NV). Molino is a non-Executive Director of MGM China Holding Limited, is on the Board of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, and serves on the Executive Committees of the Nevada Resort Association and the American Gaming Association's Board of Directors.

Molino received her BA from the University of California, Riverside, and her JD from The George Washington University Law School.

Fritz is currently President of MGM Resorts International Interactive and is accountable for evaluating and leading all strategic digital gaming initiatives globally to capitalize on the intersection of the digital and gaming spheres. In this role, Fritz serves as a strategic advisor to MGM Resorts' President and Chief Executive Officer. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for BetMGM and LeoVegas.

Fritz has a long history of leading multi-national companies on global strategy and expansion plans including Expedia and McKinsey & Company. Prior to joining MGM Resorts, he was Head of Gaming for IAC.

Fritz holds an M.B.A. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Sanders is currently MGM Resorts' Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the company's Las Vegas and regional properties as well as multiple corporate departments, including Hospitality, Gaming, Human Resources, and Strategic Initiatives. Prior to that, Sanders served as the company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. In his tenure with MGM Resorts, Sanders has also served as Chief Operating Officer for the company's Core Brands, Executive Vice President of Operations for MGM MIRAGE, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for MGM Grand Resorts, Executive Vice President and CFO for MGM Grand, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Finance and Tax Director for MGM Grand.

