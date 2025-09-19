Kier Group delivered solid FY25 results, with revenue up 3% y-o-y to £4.1bn and adjusted operating profit up 6% y-o-y to £159m, lifting the adjusted operating margin 10bp to 3.9%. Strong cash generation enabled Kier Group to report a FY25 net cash position of £204m, a dramatic improvement from the FY21 net debt of £582m. Outgoing CEO Andrew Davies has done an excellent job restoring Kier Group to health. The FY25 dividend of 7.2p is 38% above FY24's 5.2p, and the ongoing £20m share buyback adds weight to a confirmed 'recovered' story. The £11.0bn end-2025 order book gives 91% visibility on FY26 revenues and 70% on FY27. Management reiterated its 4.0-4.5% margin target, supported by improving portfolio mix and disciplined bidding. On the FY25 call, management said early FY26 trading is slightly ahead of expectations.

