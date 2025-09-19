Australian energy storage company Green Gravity and mining business Wollongong Resources have signed an agreement to deploy gravitational energy storage trials at a decommissioned coal mine.From pv magazine Australia Australian energy storage company Green Gravity and mining business Wollongong Resources, majority owned by Indian steel giant Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., have signed an agreement to deploy gravitational energy storage trials at the Russell Vale mine. The decommissioned underground coal mine, one of Australia's oldest, is located in the Illawarra region about 10 km north of Wollongong ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...