In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that solar irradiance fell by up to 30% in India's northern regions during the southwest monsoon season, while central areas of the country made solar gains.India's 2025 southwest monsoon season arrived earlier than usual but progressed northward more slowly, leading to erratic rainfall and significant irradiance variability across the country. According to analysis using the Solcast API, irradiance fell by as much as 30% in northern regions under persistent cloud cover, while central India saw unexpected solar gains. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...