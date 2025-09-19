NIE Finance Plc - Northern Electricity Networks Limited ("NIE Networks") Interim Financial Results for the period ended 30 June 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

19 September 2025

This announcement is in respect of NIE Finance PLC's bonds

£350,000,000 2.5 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2025 (ISIN XS1820002308); £400,000,000 6.375 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (ISIN XS0633547087); £350,000,000 5.875 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2032 (ISIN XS2528656080); and £350,000,000 5.750 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2035 (ISIN: XS3063879525)

each unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by NIE Networks.

NIE Networks' Unaudited Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2025 have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and are available on NIE Networks' website at http://www.nienetworks.co.uk/about-us/investor-relations

Contact for enquiries -

NIE Networks Corporate Communications

Telephone 0845 300 3556

