Community Finance Company 1 Plc - Director's Report and Audited Financial Statements Financial Year Ended 31 December 2024
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
19 September 2025
Community Finance Company 1 Plc (the "Company") - 213800VZPKVQ7LLB8E76
Directors' Report and Audited Financial Statements
The Directors' Report and Audited Financial Statements is available on the following link:
Community Finance Company 1 Plc Financial Statements
For further information please contact:
Community Finance Company 1 Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexgroup.com
Community Finance Company 1 Plc - Signed Financial Statements RFA for filing
© 2025 PR Newswire