WKN: A119H6 | ISIN: IT0005037210
Frankfurt
19.09.25 | 08:06
14,530 Euro
+0,14 % +0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
TINEXTA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TINEXTA SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,76014,77011:22
14,76014,77011:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.09.2025 10:58 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tinexta Innovation Hub S.p.A.: Four Life Environment Projects Approved by the EU Commission: Success for the International Team at Tinexta Innovation Hub

From recycling washing machines and sports equipment to hybrid and low-impact agricultural technologies, the European ecosystem of Tinexta Innovation Hub has signed up to four of the nine Italian projects funded under the LIFE Environment 2024 programme.

CORREGGIO, Italy, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The international team at Tinexta Innovation Hub, a Tinexta Group company, active in innovation consulting and European project design, has reached an important milestone with four projects approved under the LIFE Environment 2024 programme, the European Commission's instrument supporting initiatives in the fields of the environment, the circular economy and climate change mitigation.

The selected proposals - out of a total of 236 applications, 58 of which were Italian - range from sustainable waste management to low-emission agricultural mechanisation, and are the result of international collaboration between Italian companies and the network of professionals at Tinexta Innovation Hub active throughout Europe.

"This result demonstrates the effectiveness of our cross-cutting approach to European project design, which is based on vertical expertise, cross-sector cooperation and a strong territorial presence in key EU countries," says Isella Vicini, EU project manager at Tinexta Innovation Hub. "Our mission is to support companies in developing concrete, replicable and high-impact projects, promoting environmental innovation on a European scale."

Tinexta Innovation Hub operates in the field of European project design in Italy and through its foreign subsidiaries: ABF and Euroquality (France), Evalue Innovacion (Spain), beWarrant (Belgium) and Europroject (Bulgaria). Thanks to this ecosystem, the group is able to identify and support the environmental innovation needs of businesses, public bodies and international partnerships.

The LIFE programme, which has been running since the 1980s, covers up to 60% of the total investment in selected projects, financing not only equipment and technologies, but also personnel, materials, communication and training costs. These are highly innovative initiatives that combine circular economy, technology and social impact.

Tinexta Innovation Hub SpA

Tinexta Innovation Hub is the Tinexta Group company that leads the Business Innovation division and is now one of Italy's leading operators - and among the most important in Europe - in strategic and financial consulting in support of innovation, digital transformation and sustainable business development.

Communication & Events
Media Advisor
Stefania Bacchi
Tel. +39 0522 733718
stefania.bacchi@tinextainnovationhub.com		SEC Newgate

Angelo Vitale
Tel. +39 338 6907474
angelo.vitale@secnewgate.it

Chiara Andreotti
Tel. +39 340 3613320
chiara.andreotti@secnewgate.it

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
