Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of BARD (Lombard) on September 18. BARD/USDT spot trading and BARD/USDT perpetual futures are now available to users on HTX.

HTX Opens Trading for BARD

BARD is the native token of Lombard, which aims to build on-chain Bitcoin capital markets to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin. The protocol is developing full-stack infrastructure to accelerate on-chain BTC adoption for holders, protocols, and platforms, spanning BTC assets, a Staking SDK, and supporting services. The company is built and backed by digital asset leaders, including top DeFi protocols, institutions, and exchanges.

BARD is the key to participating in Lombard's ecosystem. The token is designed to serve four purposes, including governance, security, ecosystem development, and utility on the protocol.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

