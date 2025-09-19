The Dutch government says large-scale solar panel production is no longer viable, restricting its SolarNL incentives to building- and vehicle-integrated products, heterojunction modules, and perovskite-silicon tandem panels.The Dutch cabinet has decided to discontinue the SolarNL incentive program supporting domestic photovoltaic module production. The decision followed a request from an advisory committee of the National Growth Fund, a government-run investment fund that was financing and overseeing the program. "The advisory committee found that the factors that should make SolarNL a success ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...