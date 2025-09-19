Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: EV Battery Recycling Market Growing at over 32% CAGR to 2030, Driven by Rising EV Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global electric vehicle battery recycling market is valued at USD 3.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.05% during the forecast period. The electric vehicle battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth as the rising adoption of EVs drives demand for sustainable end-of-life solutions, with governments and industry players investing in recovery technologies to secure critical raw materials and reduce environmental impact.
Key Trends Shaping the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market
The rapid growth of electric vehicles is now triggering a parallel wave of end-of-life batteries. This shift is reshaping the recycling industry, as rising volumes, tougher regulations, volatile mineral prices, and automaker strategies all converge to create both challenges and major opportunities.
Growing End-of-Life Battery Volumes
The first wave of EV batteries is reaching retirement, driving a surge in material available for recycling. Since used packs contain richer metal concentrations, recyclers can achieve better margins, with early-adoption markets feeling the impact first.
Stricter Recycling Mandates
Governments are tightening rules around battery recovery, requiring automakers to ensure materials are reused. These mandates secure steady supply for recyclers, improve plant utilization, and turn recycling into a more stable, regulated business.
Rising Mineral Prices
Even with recent pullbacks, lithium and cobalt prices remain well above past levels. Recycling offers a cheaper, more reliable alternative to mining while reducing exposure to geopolitical risks.
Automaker Supply Chain Shifts
Automakers are increasingly closing the loop by partnering with recyclers to cut emissions and localize sourcing. These agreements guarantee demand for recyclers and support rapid scaling of technologies tailored to specific battery chemistries.
EV Battery Recycling Market Key Segments
By Battery Chemistry
- Lithium-ion (NMC, NCA, LFP, LMO, LCO)
- Nickel-metal Hydride
- Lead-acid
By Source
- EV-production scrap
- End-of-life EV batteries
By Recycling Process
- Hydrometallurgical
- Pyrometallurgical
- Direct / Mechanical & Other Emerging
By Vehicle Type
- Two Wheelers
- Three-Wheelers
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Buses & Coaches
By Recovered Material
- Lithium
- Cobalt
- Nickel
- Manganese
- Graphite & Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East Africa
Regional Growth Overview
North America
North America is advancing quickly in EV battery recycling, with the US and Canada investing in large-scale plants. Supportive policies and OEM-recycler partnerships are ensuring secure access to critical minerals.
South America
South America's lithium-rich resources are creating opportunities for recycling development. While EV adoption is still early, localized recycling hubs are expected to support future demand.
Europe
Europe leads the global market, driven by strict EU battery waste regulations. Advanced facilities in Germany, France, and Nordic countries are achieving high recovery rates.
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific dominates recycling, led by China's large-scale capacity and strong policy backing. Japan, South Korea, and India are also expanding with innovative processes.
Middle East & Africa
The Middle East & Africa market is in its early phase but holds strong potential. Gulf nations are exploring recycling to meet EV goals, while Africa's mineral base supports long-term growth.
For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence,
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-battery-recycling-market?utm_source=prnewswire
Companies Leading the EV Battery Recycling Industry
- ACCUREC Recycling GmbH
- American Manganese Inc.
- Aqua Metals, Inc.
- Ascend Elements, Inc.
- Call2Recycle, Inc.
- Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd.
- Fortum Battery Recycling (Fortum Oyj)
- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.
- Redwood Materials, Inc.
- Servicios Industriales de Tratamiento y Reciclaje Ambiental S.A. de C.V. (SITRASA)
- Umicore SA/NV
- Glencore plc
- Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd.
- GEM Co., Ltd.
- Duesenfeld GmbH
- Retriev Technologies Inc.
- Veolia Environnement S.A.
- Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.
- RecyBat
- TES-AMM Pte Ltd
