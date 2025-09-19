Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: EV Battery Recycling Market Growing at over 32% CAGR to 2030, Driven by Rising EV Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global electric vehicle battery recycling market is valued at USD 3.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.05% during the forecast period. The electric vehicle battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth as the rising adoption of EVs drives demand for sustainable end-of-life solutions, with governments and industry players investing in recovery technologies to secure critical raw materials and reduce environmental impact.

Key Trends Shaping the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

The rapid growth of electric vehicles is now triggering a parallel wave of end-of-life batteries. This shift is reshaping the recycling industry, as rising volumes, tougher regulations, volatile mineral prices, and automaker strategies all converge to create both challenges and major opportunities.

Growing End-of-Life Battery Volumes

The first wave of EV batteries is reaching retirement, driving a surge in material available for recycling. Since used packs contain richer metal concentrations, recyclers can achieve better margins, with early-adoption markets feeling the impact first.

Stricter Recycling Mandates

Governments are tightening rules around battery recovery, requiring automakers to ensure materials are reused. These mandates secure steady supply for recyclers, improve plant utilization, and turn recycling into a more stable, regulated business.

Rising Mineral Prices

Even with recent pullbacks, lithium and cobalt prices remain well above past levels. Recycling offers a cheaper, more reliable alternative to mining while reducing exposure to geopolitical risks.

Automaker Supply Chain Shifts

Automakers are increasingly closing the loop by partnering with recyclers to cut emissions and localize sourcing. These agreements guarantee demand for recyclers and support rapid scaling of technologies tailored to specific battery chemistries.

EV Battery Recycling Market Key Segments

By Battery Chemistry

Lithium-ion (NMC, NCA, LFP, LMO, LCO)

Nickel-metal Hydride

Lead-acid

By Source

EV-production scrap

End-of-life EV batteries

By Recycling Process

Hydrometallurgical

Pyrometallurgical

Direct / Mechanical & Other Emerging

By Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers

Three-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Buses & Coaches

By Recovered Material

Lithium

Cobalt

Nickel

Manganese

Graphite & Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East Africa

Regional Growth Overview

North America

North America is advancing quickly in EV battery recycling, with the US and Canada investing in large-scale plants. Supportive policies and OEM-recycler partnerships are ensuring secure access to critical minerals.

South America

South America's lithium-rich resources are creating opportunities for recycling development. While EV adoption is still early, localized recycling hubs are expected to support future demand.

Europe

Europe leads the global market, driven by strict EU battery waste regulations. Advanced facilities in Germany, France, and Nordic countries are achieving high recovery rates.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific dominates recycling, led by China's large-scale capacity and strong policy backing. Japan, South Korea, and India are also expanding with innovative processes.

Middle East & Africa

The Middle East & Africa market is in its early phase but holds strong potential. Gulf nations are exploring recycling to meet EV goals, while Africa's mineral base supports long-term growth.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, read details about this Mordor Intelligence report at

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-battery-recycling-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Companies Leading the EV Battery Recycling Industry

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH

American Manganese Inc.

Aqua Metals, Inc.

Ascend Elements, Inc.

Call2Recycle, Inc.

Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd.

Fortum Battery Recycling (Fortum Oyj)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Redwood Materials, Inc.

Servicios Industriales de Tratamiento y Reciclaje Ambiental S.A. de C.V. (SITRASA)

Umicore SA/NV

Glencore plc

Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd.

GEM Co., Ltd.

Duesenfeld GmbH

Retriev Technologies Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.

RecyBat

TES-AMM Pte Ltd

Related Reports from Mordor Intelligence



Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market: The Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market is valued at USD 221.43 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 737.35 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.20% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure, increasing adoption of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies, and government initiatives promoting standardized communication protocols for seamless EV charging.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market: The Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is valued at USD 88.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 166.30 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by the rising demand for zero-emission freight and public transport solutions, supportive government policies on electrification, and significant investments in charging infrastructure and fleet electrification across major economies.

Electric Vehicle Sensor Market: The Electric Vehicle Sensor Market is valued at USD 10.73 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 22.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.49% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by the rising integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), increasing demand for connected and autonomous vehicles, and the growing need for efficient battery and powertrain monitoring in EVs.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ev-battery-recycling-market-growing-at-over-32-cagr-to-2030-driven-by-rising-ev-adoption-says-mordor-intelligence-302561392.html