MP Evans Group's board raised the interim dividend 20% to 18p, reflecting both confidence in long-term prospects and improved H125 results. Operating profit rose 50% to $62.2m, while EPS increased 60% to 71.7p. MP Evans continues to shift towards processing its own crop, which now represents 84% of volumes (H124: 74%). Group harvested crop rose to 8%, while independent purchases fell by 39%. The stronger mix and robust prices lifted the gross margin to 35% (H124: 26%) and underpinned net cash of $70.5m, compared with net debt of $7.3m a year earlier.

