Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.09.2025 11:46 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altezza Travel Launches All-Female Climbs

Kilimanjaro

MOSHI, Tanzania, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altezza Travel, a local Kilimanjaro operator, will launch monthly all-female climbs of Africa's highest peak starting in December 2025. Both participants and crew members, from mountain guides to porters and cooks, will be women.

The initiative is designed to create a supportive environment for women adventurers while advancing gender representation in Tanzania's mountain professions. Only female climbers may sign up for these expeditions, and every member of the support team will be a trained female mountain professional.

"When we launched these climbs, we had two main goals: to give adventurous women the chance to meet like-minded climbers from around the world and to help grow the number of women working in mountain professions," said manager Agnes Mkumbo. "On Kilimanjaro, guiding is often seen as a man's job, but that's simply not the case. Female guides have been part of Altezza Travel expeditions for years, earning Wilderness First Responder certifications and proving they can manage emergencies and handle every aspect of the climb just as well as men, and sometimes even better."

Assistant head of expeditions Caroline said the all-female format could also help first-time climbers overcome doubts. "We see these trips as a chance for women who have long considered trying mountaineering to finally do so," she said. "Having talked to hundreds of travelers, I realized one thing: for many, the decision to sign up for the trek wasn't an easy one. And it wasn't about the cost, it was about the mental pressure: Will I be able to do it? Will I be the last in the group? For some, these questions can be even more pressing if there are men in the group. After all, Kilimanjaro is often seen as something for athletic people, while in reality it's not."

Each all-female climb will follow one of Kilimanjaro's scenic routes, with itineraries chosen to ensure everyone can reach the summit safely.

About Altezza Travel

Altezza Travel is a locally owned tour operator based in Moshi, Tanzania, specializing in Kilimanjaro climbs and wildlife safaris. Known for its ethical practices, fair labor standards, and environmental conservation, Altezza Travel is a Certified B Corporation, Travelife Certified, and an affiliate member of UN Tourism.

For Media Inquiries:
press@altezza.travel
https://altezzatravel.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54b05b85-ceba-454c-9ec4-23e8bc595d5c


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.