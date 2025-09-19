Altezza Travel Launches All-Female Climbs

MOSHI, Tanzania, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altezza Travel, a local Kilimanjaro operator, will launch monthly all-female climbs of Africa's highest peak starting in December 2025. Both participants and crew members, from mountain guides to porters and cooks, will be women.

The initiative is designed to create a supportive environment for women adventurers while advancing gender representation in Tanzania's mountain professions. Only female climbers may sign up for these expeditions, and every member of the support team will be a trained female mountain professional.

"When we launched these climbs, we had two main goals: to give adventurous women the chance to meet like-minded climbers from around the world and to help grow the number of women working in mountain professions," said manager Agnes Mkumbo. "On Kilimanjaro, guiding is often seen as a man's job, but that's simply not the case. Female guides have been part of Altezza Travel expeditions for years, earning Wilderness First Responder certifications and proving they can manage emergencies and handle every aspect of the climb just as well as men, and sometimes even better."

Assistant head of expeditions Caroline said the all-female format could also help first-time climbers overcome doubts. "We see these trips as a chance for women who have long considered trying mountaineering to finally do so," she said. "Having talked to hundreds of travelers, I realized one thing: for many, the decision to sign up for the trek wasn't an easy one. And it wasn't about the cost, it was about the mental pressure: Will I be able to do it? Will I be the last in the group? For some, these questions can be even more pressing if there are men in the group. After all, Kilimanjaro is often seen as something for athletic people, while in reality it's not."

Each all-female climb will follow one of Kilimanjaro's scenic routes, with itineraries chosen to ensure everyone can reach the summit safely.

About Altezza Travel

Altezza Travel is a locally owned tour operator based in Moshi, Tanzania, specializing in Kilimanjaro climbs and wildlife safaris. Known for its ethical practices, fair labor standards, and environmental conservation, Altezza Travel is a Certified B Corporation, Travelife Certified, and an affiliate member of UN Tourism.

