Macquarie Asset Management today announced the final close of Macquarie Green Energy Transition Solutions ("MGETS" or the "Fund") with over $US3 billion of total Fund and co-investment commitments.

MGETS is Macquarie's first dedicated energy transition fund that targets opportunities beyond mature renewables. MGETS is focused on investing in companies that leverage proven technologies and infrastructure to provide the solutions to decarbonising energy sectors across the economy. The Fund's target subsectors include energy storage, distributed energy, renewable fuels, clean transportation, carbon capture, and circular economy.

MGETS is well progressed in its portfolio construction, with 12 closed investments and over 65 per cent of the Fund committed to investments. The MGETS global portfolio is well-diversified, spanning across geographies, technologies, and underlying sectors. MGETS portfolio companies include Eku Energy (battery energy storage in Europe and APAC), SkyNRG (global sustainable aviation fuel business), Calibrant Energy (distributed energy solutions for industrial and commercial clients in North America), and Verkor (French EV battery manufacturer).

MGETS has raised over $US2.4 billion of Fund commitments along with an additional $US647 million to date of committed co-investment to MGETS' portfolio companies. This enables it to address the growing scale of energy transition opportunities and capitalise on attractive follow-on investments.

The Fund exceeded its target size of $US2 billion, attracting commitments from a diversified global investor base, spanning pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and asset managers across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas.

A portion of the co-investment was secured via a dedicated Macquarie-managed investment vehicle established for Vertelo, a fleet electrification solutions platform in India. A total of $US405 million of commitments have been secured for the Vertelo investment vehicle, with approximately $US133 million from MGETS as the Fund's 12th investment. Combining commercial capital with catalytic concessional capital, the Vertelo transaction demonstrates Macquarie's ability to mobilise capital at scale in the growing Indian market through innovative partnerships, while delivering an attractive proposition to investors.

Chris Archer, Executive Director, MAM Green Investments, said: "The significant investment requirements of the global energy transition present an opportunity to build the infrastructure of tomorrow while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors. Key to this will be building out proven technical solutions that are now becoming more widely deployed. Drawing on our global asset management expertise and green investment capabilities, we are proud to be able support the growth and de-risking of businesses and bring them to scale. We are delighted to reach the final close of MGETS and thank our investors for their continued confidence and support."

Macquarie has been driving practical climate solutions for almost 20 years, with its first investments in renewables dating back to 2005. Today, through Macquarie Asset Management's Green Investment team, its green investment strategies manage $US17 billion in global assets1 supporting the energy transition, working with over 30 portfolio companies. The team of dedicated specialist green investors are committed to delivering solutions at scale that enable the transformation of energy systems and provide the secure energy required by communities and businesses into the future.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager, integrated across public and private markets. Trusted by institutions, governments, foundations and individuals to manage approximately $US622 billion in assets, we provide a diverse range of investment solutions including real assets, real estate, credit and equities multi-asset.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory, and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs over 19,000 people in 31 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

All figures as at 31 March 2025. For more information, please visit macquarie.com.

_____________________________________________ 1 AUM is defined as proportionate enterprise value, calculated as total proportionate equity and net debt managed by MAM Private Markets excluding any crossholdings in the funds. Proportionate share also includes MAM managed consortium and mandate assets. Net Debt is defined as gross debt less cash at asset level. Equity value is the current valuation of the asset including shareholder loans. AUM includes equity yet to deploy and equity committed to assets but not yet deployed. Important Notices (Macquarie Asset Management): None of the entities noted in this media release is an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia) and the obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (Macquarie Bank). Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities. In addition, if this media release relates to an investment (a) each investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group company guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment. The AUM incorporates assets held within the MAM Green Investments strategies, where a commitment has been made to invest in line with the Green Investment Policy, irrespective of the form of participation. This metric has not been prepared for statutory or regulatory purposes and should be understood as distinct from such measures. The management structure and individual composition of teams may vary across strategies and differ from those reflected in other AUM measures. Figures correct as of end March 2025.

