International Interfaith Conference to Convene at U.S. Capitol Under Leadership of Pastor Mark Burns on ALLATRA Platform

International Interfaith Conference "United in Liberty: The Rise of Spiritual Diplomats"

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Religious leaders, policymakers, scholars, and advocates from around the world will gather on October 28 in the historic Cannon Caucus Room of the U.S. Capitol Complex, Washington, D.C. for the International Interfaith Conference United in Liberty: The Rise of Spiritual Diplomats.

The event , held under the leadership of Pastor Mark Burns, Spiritual Diplomat, Spiritual Advisor to President Donald Trump, launches the Universal Grain Conference Series on the ALLATRA platform and is a landmark in the global effort to protect religious freedom, promote unity, and strengthen peace across cultures and faith traditions.

"Faith leaders must go where politics cannot," says Pastor Burns, a globally recognized Christian leader and advocate for religious liberty. He underscores: "We carry no weapons, only wisdom. We do not speak for governments; we speak from the heart of God. This is not about politics, but about people, peace, and the future we share."

A Global Call for Spiritual Diplomats

Inspired by Pastor Burns' example, the conference introduces the role of the Spiritual Diplomats - faith leaders who transcend political divides to bring reconciliation and hope, where traditional diplomacy fails. Spiritual Diplomats are defined by their willingness to engage with both citizens and world leaders to uphold dignity, justice, and religious freedom.

Conference Program

The one-day gathering in the U.S. Capitol Complex will convene an international delegation of pastors, rabbis, imams, priests, legislators, legal scholars, and civil society leaders. Discussions will focus on three central pillars:

Shared Values Across Faiths - affirming universal principles of human dignity, compassion, and justice.

Unity for Peace - modeling principled collaboration to overcome division.

Protecting Religious Freedom - confronting legal, political, and social threats to freedom of belief worldwide.

Two high-level panels will address both the moral responsibilities of religious leaders and urgent global challenges to religious liberty, with case studies and expert perspectives. Proceedings will be recorded and released in at least 10 languages for global distribution.

The Vision Behind the Universal Grain Project

The event inaugurates the Universal Grain Conference Series, an initiative of the international ALLATRA movement. Since 2017, the Universal Grain project, an international, volunteer-driven research initiative of the International Public Movement ALLATRA, has brought together voices from more than 180 countries to study and affirm the universal values that unite humanity. Through large-scale sociological surveys, interviews, films, and international conferences, thousands of volunteers foster cross-cultural dialogue and explore shared life priorities and inner aspirations. Their work demonstrates that, despite cultural or religious differences, our common foundation is stronger than our divisions, affirming a simple truth: we are all human beings living together in one shared home - Earth.

About Pastor Mark Burns

Pastor Burns is a Spiritual Diplomat, Spiritual Advisor to President Donald Trump, labeled by TIME Magazine as Trump's Top Pastor and named one of the 16 people to shape the 2016 presidential election by Yahoo News, the founder of Harvest Praise & Worship Center in South Carolina and co-founder of The NOW Television Network, which broadcasts Christian programming across three continents. Recognized by outlets including CNN, Fox News, BBC, and Time magazine, Burns has become a leading advocate for interfaith dialogue and human rights. Known as a Spiritual Diplomat, he advances reconciliation and religious freedom through direct engagement with both grassroots communities and world leaders.

Pastor Burns, known for his quiet but influential diplomacy, has advised world leaders including President Donald J. Trump, President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and Prime Minister Russell Dlamini of Eswatini. He has also engaged with lawmakers and religious leaders across continents, advocating for liberty and human rights.

Event Details

International Interfaith Conference

United in Liberty: The Rise of Spiritual Diplomats

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Location: Caucus Room, Cannon House Office Building, U.S. Capitol Complex, Washington, D.C.

Official website: https://interfaithconf.org/

Accredited journalists and media outlets are invited to request press access or apply for media partnership opportunities on the event's official website.

Following the conference, the official video will be released in at least 10 languages to ensure this message reaches audiences worldwide.

About the ALLATRA International Public Movement

The ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to the study of natural disasters, for promoting international scientific cooperation, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.

In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of creation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.

Contact:

Valerie Smith

valerie@allatra.org

SOURCE: ALLATRA

