Powertechnic Group Berhad: Powertechnic Inks Underwriting Agreement with TA Securities Ahead of ACE Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Powertechnic Group Berhad (" Powertechnic " or the " Company ") and its subsidiaries (the " Group "), a specialist in the provision of crane and hoist systems, elevated platform systems, and elevators, has officially signed an underwriting agreement with TA Securities Holdings Berhad (" TA Securities ") in preparation for its upcoming Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (" Bursa Securities ").

L-R: Mr. Choo Chee Yong, Executive Director of Powertechnic Group Berhad; Mr. Ivan Na Keh Chai , Managing Director of Powertechnic Group Berhad; Mr. Tah Heong Beng, Executive Director - Operations of TA Securities Holdings Berhad; Mr. Ku Mun Fong, Head of Corporate Finance of TA Securities Holdings Berhad

With over 23 years of industry experience, Powertechnic has established itself as a specialist in lifting systems, offering end-to-end solutions including engineering design, fabrication, assembly, installation, commissioning, as well as maintenance, repair and related services. The Group serves a wide range of industrial, commercial, and residential clients across Malaysia and Singapore, delivering customised, high-quality lifting systems under its own " Powertechnic " brand.

Powertechnic's IPO involves the issuance of 63.00 million new shares, representing approximately 20.30% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital of 310.34 million shares, alongside an offer for sale of 21.00 million existing shares, which accounts for 6.77% of the enlarged issued share capital.

The allocation of IPO shares is structured as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 15.60 million shares or 5.02% of the enlarged issued share capital will be made available for application by the Malaysian public.

Eligible Parties: 10.00 million shares or 3.22% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, employees, and other persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 19.60 million shares or 6.32% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to selected investors.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 17.80 million shares or 5.74% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry ("MITI").



Offer for sale

Offer for sale of 21.00 million existing shares or 6.77% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by MITI.

Under the underwriting agreement, TA Securities will underwrite 15.60 million shares, being the shares allocated to the Malaysian public. The remaining shares from the public issue and offer for sale will be placed with Bumiputera investors approved by MITI, selected investors and eligible parties.

Mr. Ivan Na Keh Chai, Managing Director of Powertechnic Group Berhad remarked, "The signing of this underwriting agreement is a significant step forward as we progress towards our listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities, which will enable us to unlock new opportunities for business growth. The IPO proceeds will allow us to invest in automation for our fabrication processes, set up new product showrooms and sales offices with storage space in Penang and Sarawak, and strengthen our brand presence in new target areas including northern region of Peninsular Malaysia, East Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, ensuring that we continue to deliver reliable lifting systems to our customers."

Mr. Choo Chee Yong, Executive Director of Powertechnic Group Berhad said, "As we move closer to our debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities, this underwriting agreement represents a significant milestone. Our journey has always been rooted in the lifting system sector. With the IPO, we are ready to scale our capabilities, enhance operational efficiency while increasing production scalability, and strengthen our foothold in key regions."

Mr. Ku Mun Fong, Head of Corporate Finance of TA Securities Holdings Berhad added, "We are pleased to support Powertechnic in its journey towards becoming a public-listed company. The Company's track record, reputation as a provider of comprehensive lifting systems, and experienced management team provides the Group with competitive strengths to grow its business. This IPO is expected to support Powertechnic's growth plans and strengthen its position in the lifting and handling equipment industry."

With its upcoming listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities, Powertechnic is set to enhance its stature as a specialist in lifting systems and capture growth opportunities arising from the continued growth of Malaysia's manufacturing and construction sectors, which drive demand for lifting and handling equipment.

TA Securities Holdings Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for this IPO.

ABOUT POWERTECHNIC GROUP BERHAD

Powertechnic Group Berhad ("Powertechnic" or the "Company") is a specialist in lifting systems with over 23 years of industry experience, offering comprehensive solutions encompassing engineering design, fabrication, assembly, installation, commissioning, as well as maintenance and repair of crane and hoist systems, elevated platform systems, and elevators. Headquartered in Johor, Malaysia, Powertechnic serves industrial, commercial, and residential markets across Malaysia and Singapore, delivering lifting systems under its own "Powertechnic" brand. Supported by strong in-house engineering capabilities and an experienced management team, the Company is dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency, expanding market reach, and driving sustainable growth through, among others, strategic investments in automation and new product showrooms and sales offices.

