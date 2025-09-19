Anzeige
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
PR Newswire
19.09.2025 12:42 Uhr
Biz Finance Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

19 September 2025

Biz Finance Plc (the "Company") - 213800CQK26QNHYTY203

Annual Report and Financial Statements

The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:

Annual Financial Statements

For further information please contact:

Biz Finance Plc

4th Floor

140 Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com



Biz Finance Plc Financial Statements Final with audit report
© 2025 PR Newswire
