Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.09.2025 12:42 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BizClik Media: BizClik Showcases Global Sustainability Leadership at Climate Week NYC 2025

BizClik Launches Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC 2025 to accelerate global climate action, happening on 22 September

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, via its Sustainability Magazine and the Sustainability LIVE event series, is proud to present Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC 2025, an essential gathering for business leaders, climate technologists, procurement experts, and policymakers committed to sustainable transformation.

Taking place during Climate Week NYC, the one-day, high-level forum will be held on 22 September 2025 at Convene, 360 Madison Avenue, New York City. The event will bring together leading voices in sustainability, ESG, technology, procurement, and corporate leadership.

What to Expect

  • Exclusive audience: Over 500 invite-only C- and V-level executives will engage in insight-driven sessions.

  • High calibre of speakers: More than 50 internationally acclaimed speakers, including Chief Sustainability Officers from major brands like PepsiCo, General Motors, IBM, Cisco, United Airlines, Volvo, and more.

  • Robust agenda: Ten interactive panel discussions across dual stages, covering themes such as global decarbonisation, sustainable procurement and supply chain, the role of AI in sustainability, gender equity and leadership, nature-based solutions, circular economy, and energy transition.

  • Networking & collaboration: Hundreds of networking opportunities with peers, thought leaders, and innovators.

Audience & Reach

Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC 2025 will draw C- and V-level executives, sustainability officers, procurement leaders, innovators, and policymakers. Attendees will include those who shape climate strategy at some of the world's largest companies.

BizClik's media channels and its network will provide live coverage, interviews, and analysis. Global content distribution will target decision-makers in the US, UK, Europe, and Asia.

Saskia van Gendt, Chief Sustainability Officer at Blue Yonder and speaker at the CSO Strategy Summit, commented:

"Influential events like Sustainability LIVE give Blue Yonder a platform to demonstrate how innovation and sustainability can - and must - go hand in hand. It's a valuable opportunity to learn from others facing similar challenges, explore new ways of integrating ESG across global operations, and bring back actionable insights to strengthen our own sustainability roadmap."

Sponsorship & Partnerships

The event is supported by headline sponsors, including:

  • Siemens
  • Arcadis
  • SWEEP
  • Capgemini
  • SAP
  • Ecovadis
  • Kyndryl

Additional backing comes from corporate, media, and impact partners such as: The CPD Group, Global Impact Coalition, HAAMI Digital Consultancy, Environmental Business Review, and Renewable Wire.

BizClik Sustainability Live NYC

Key Themes & Sessions

  • Decarbonising Global Supply Chains: How companies are mapping and reducing Scope 3 emissions.

  • ESG & Climate Reporting Trends: Best practices, regulatory pressures, and where the next wave of reporting is heading.

  • Climate Innovation & Investment: Emerging technologies, fintech tools, and funding models enabling climate action.

  • Cross-Sector Collaboration: Partnerships among business, government, finance, and NGOs as accelerators of climate progress.

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine is a leading publication covering corporate sustainability, ESG, and climate strategy. Part of BizClik, it delivers in-depth reports, interviews, and global rankings, alongside its flagship event series, Sustainability LIVE.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777275/BizClik_Sustainability_Live.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-showcases-global-sustainability-leadership-at-climate-week-nyc-2025-302561452.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.