Mukuru
MoneyGram customers gain access to Mukuru's owned network of 1,250+ outlets and extensive agent and partner locations across Southern Africa, ensuring guaranteed liquidity and reliable last-mile delivery
Mukuru (www.Mukuru.com), one of Africa's largest fintech platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with MoneyGram, a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses, and communities. The collaboration connects Mukuru to the global MoneyGram network and links two advanced financial technology platforms to deliver faster, more affordable, and inclusive remittance services across Africa, Asia, and beyond.
According to Oui Capital's latest market report (https://apo-opa.co/4mmabvW), Africa's cross-border market is forecast to triple in size to $1 trillion over the next decade, fuelled by mobile money adoption, digital wallets, and fintech partnerships. By combining Mukuru's technology-led Southern African infrastructure with MoneyGram's modern, global reach, millions of customers will benefit from greater access, flexibility, and security in how they send and receive money.
Supporting global financial access:
Technology-led integration:
At the core of these services is the partnership between two fintech platforms designed for speed, security, and scale:
"This is a milestone moment for Mukuru and the communities we serve. Together with MoneyGram, we are not just extending our network - we are building a technology bridge between traditional cash services and digital ecosystems. Our shared goal is to make cross-border payments simpler, faster, and more inclusive," said Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru.
"We partnered with Mukuru for their strong local presence and trusted brand across Southern Africa. What makes this collaboration so powerful is our shared commitment to putting the consumer first. Together, we're advancing financial inclusion by meeting customers where they are - whether through cash, mobile, or digital channels - and ensuring they enjoy the best possible experience at the best possible price. This partnership is a direct reflection of that shared mission," said Colin Marnewecke, VP, Sales - Africa at MoneyGram.
The partnership builds on both parties' track records of fintech innovation and strategic alliances with other key global distribution providers.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mukuru.
Download Image 1: https://apo-opa.co/3Ip0Q8O
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2200618 19-Sep-2025