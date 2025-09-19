A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate Completes Oversubscribed $45 Million Equity Raise, Anchored by Leading Global Financial Institutions

Following $80 Million in Global Orders; Smart Cart Company Now Fully Funded to Execute Growth Strategy

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced the completion of a $45 million equity financing round at $8.00 per share, which was oversubscribed due to strong demand from top-tier investors. The offering was anchored by some of the world's most prominent financial institutions-Wellington Management, alongside a leading global long-only investment manager, a premier alternative asset manager, and continued support from our largest existing shareholders.

The funds raised will be used for our continued development and expansion, including financing the mass manufacturing and deployment of smart carts, marketing and sales and expanding our retail media and data capabilities, and for working capital purposes. The investment will also fast-track retail media deployment, expand advanced data insights capabilities for near-term monetization, and support the recruitment of top-tier talent to drive international growth and innovation.

This financing milestone follows the Company securing $55 million in orders from Yochananof, along with an additional $25 million order from Central America, further underscoring the growing global adoption of its solutions. With these contracts and the oversubscribed equity raise, the Company is now fully funded to execute its strategic growth initiatives. Additionally, A2Z Cust2Mate recently launched its retail media strategy, positioning the Company to enhance monetization opportunities through data-driven insights and smart in-store experiences.

"The oversubscription of this financing round and the participation of leading global financial institutions underscore the strong confidence investors have in A2Z Cust2Mate's growth and strategy," said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate. "Coming on the heels of $55 million in orders from Yochananof and $25 million in orders from Central America, we are now fully funded to accelerate global expansion, enhance our retail media and data capabilities, and prepare to monetize these innovations over the coming quarters-all while delivering our industry-leading smart retail solutions worldwide. On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank our new shareholders and our existing shareholders, for their continued support, and Titan Partners group, a division of American Capital Partners, for facilitating this important transaction."

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements include anticipated use of proceeds from our recent $45 million offering. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

