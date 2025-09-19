Anzeige
19.09.2025 13:12 Uhr
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 18 September 2025 were:

228.88p Capital only (undiluted)
233.21p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback cancellation of 10,000 ordinary shares on 15th September 2025, the Company has 19,144,110 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


