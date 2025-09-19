The World Manufacturing Convention 2025 will take place in Hefei, Anhui, from September 20 to 23. With the theme "Intelligent Manufacturing for a Better Future," the event will draw participants from over 40 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. More than half of the attendees will be from overseas, highlighting its role as a leading global platform for manufacturing exchange and cooperation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250919649066/en/

World Manufacturing Convention 2025 Opens in Hefei: A Global Gathering for Smart Manufacturing

Hosted by the Anhui Provincial People's Government, the National Advisory Committee on Building a Manufacturing Power, the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and the Global Alliance of SMEs, the convention has become a stage for presenting China's major technological equipment, welcoming global manufacturers, and promoting Chinese high-end manufacturing worldwide. Key activities include the 2025 Forum on Building a Manufacturing Power and the release of the Top 500 Chinese Manufacturing Enterprises 2025, the Report on Ten Key Areas for Building a Manufacturing Power, and the 2025 Report on Digital Transformation Capability of Manufacturing Enterprises. These outcomes will contribute "Chinese solutions" and "Chinese wisdom" to global development.

Slovakia will be the Guest Country of Honor, underscoring openness and cooperation. The convention will feature the 2025 International Chamber of Commerce Conference, the International Forum on Intelligent Manufacturing Cooperation, SME global expansion and industrial chain events, the Anhui-Germany SME Cooperation Forum, and the CIIE Foreign Enterprises (Anhui) Matchmaking Conference, fostering deeper trade and investment exchanges.

The exhibition covers 20,000 square meters with ten themed zones, including Major Country Manufacturing, Guest Province, International, Automotive, Intelligent Robotics, and Electronic Information. Market-driven exhibitions such as Robotics and Industrial Automation, Digital Economy, and Machinery Equipment will also be staged. An interactive All-Domain Unmanned Systems Zone in Luogang Park will allow visitors to experience UAV flights and driverless cars, showcasing the appeal of smart manufacturing.

Anhui has achieved world-class breakthroughs such as the "Artificial Sun" and the "Zuchongzhi III" quantum computer, and it ranks fifth in China's AI industry. The convention not only highlights Anhui's innovation but also extends an open invitation to the world-together composing a symphony of human wisdom and machine civilization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250919649066/en/

Contacts:

Company Name:World Manufacturing Convention Executive Committee

Contact Person:Cheng Longcan

phone:+8613085059682

Email:media@wmconvention.com

Website:https://www.wmconvention.com