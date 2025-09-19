$ASTER TGE Day-One Performance Shines: Exclusive Aster DEX Launch Drives $371 Million Trading Volume and nearly 330,000 New Users

MAHE, Seychelles, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The native token of decentralized exchange Aster, $ASTER, made a strong market debut with first-day metrics highlighting both investor demand and deep liquidity formation. Within the first 24 hours of its Token Generation Event (TGE), the token's exclusive spot listing on Aster DEX established the platform as the sole global venue for $ASTER trading, attracting significant capital inflows and trading activity.

According to on-chain data, $ASTER recorded $371 million in trading volume on its first day. After opening at $0.03015, it climbed to a daily high of $0.528, an increase of roughly 1,650%. This highlighted strong market confidence and laid the foundation for sustained liquidity growth.

The scarcity-driven launch also accelerated adoption. Within 24 hours, nearly 330,000 new wallet addresses joined the network. Over the same period, total value locked (TVL) rose by $660 million to reach $1.005 billion, while total trading volume across the platform approached $1.5 billion, signaling consistent net inflows.

Industry analysts note that these early results strengthen Aster DEX's position as a next-generation flagship on BNB Chain. With momentum building and participation rising, $ASTER is seen as a catalyst for the next wave of growth in decentralized finance, injecting fresh energy into the BNB Chain ecosystem. Building on this early momentum, $ASTER was scheduled to go live on Binance Alpha at 08:00 UTC on September 19.

