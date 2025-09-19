At Yacht Club de Monaco the 5th Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous





MONACO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speeding up the environmental transition and building sustainable, connected, people-centred marina infrastructure. Investors, architects, marina managers, manufacturers and innovators are ready to meet once again at the 5th Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous at the Yacht Club de Monaco on 21-22 September. Organised by M3 Monaco, a consulting firm specialised in the development and management of marinas, yacht clubs and sailing schools, this initiative is supported by well-known partners like Bombardier, MB92 Group and the Italian Yacht Masters association.

This year's discussions will be inaugurated by two keynote addresses: Céline Caron-Dagioni, Monaco's Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, and Belinda Balluku, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy of the Republic of Albania.

The three sessions will address the creation of coastal destinations that reconcile attractiveness with respect for ecosystems; the development of business models adapted to regulatory restraints; and the employment of data as a strategic lever for responsible marina operations. The day will continue with a presentation on the SEA Index, the Yacht Club de Monaco's benchmark tool for measuring and reducing the environmental footprint of yachts which is a key player in the sector's energy transition. It will give details on the latest advances followed by a working session bringing together its certified ports and marinas. Workshops in the form of round tables complete the programme, covering topics such as startup financing, adapting marinas to the needs of crews and vessels, and more sustainable fuels.

José Marco Casellini, CEO of M3 Monaco, stresses that "once again, this edition demonstrates exceptional diversity. We are no longer in the planning stage but the implementation stage. This is proof that public, private and academic stakeholders share the same conviction that the future of sustainable yachting is being built here and now".

Bernard d'Alessandri, YCM General Secretary, adds: "The Rendezvous is not a showcase, it's a collective workshop. To see so many nationalities, architects, marina managers and innovators in Monaco shows that the environmental transition for marinas is a shared ambition. Our role is to provide a framework so that these ideas can be translated into actual infrastructure".

The event concludes with the International Smart & Sustainable Marina Awards that recognise the most promising initiatives.

Since its launch, the Rendezvous has led to the discovery of 146 innovations presented by 125 startups and scaleups from 28 nationalities. As for marinas, 42 projects have been put forward by 33 entities representing 19 countries. And finally, 34 architectural proposals by 28 architecture firms from 10 nationalities have enriched the debate. Together they illustrate the depth and diversity of the network built over the last five years.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bd84eba-1154-44bb-b2ea-9c525690675d